'No Leniency Could Be Granted': Bombay High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Lawyer Accused of Cheating Client by Forging Bail Order

While refusing the anticipatory bail, Justice Sarang V Kotwal said that it is a serious offense extending beyond the immediate victim and affecting the public's faith in the legal system. "Thus, no leniency could be granted to the accused," Justice Sarang V Kotwal added.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The Bombay High Court recently refused to grant anticipatory bail to an advocate accused of cheating a client by forging a bail order. The lawyer, identified as Hiral Chandrakant Jadhav, has been accused of cheating her client by presenting a forged sessions court bail order for her husband in a murder case. While refusing the anticipatory bail, Justice Sarang V Kotwal said that it is a serious offense extending beyond the immediate victim and affecting the public's faith in the legal system. "Thus, no leniency could be granted to the accused," Justice Sarang V Kotwal added. HC on POCSO Act: Bombay High Court Directs State Government To Frame Guidelines for Test Identification Parades in POCSO Cases.

Advocate Cheats Client By Forging Bail Order

