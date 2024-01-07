'No Leniency Could Be Granted': Bombay High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Lawyer Accused of Cheating Client by Forging Bail Order

The Bombay High Court recently refused to grant anticipatory bail to an advocate accused of cheating a client by forging a bail order. The lawyer, identified as Hiral Chandrakant Jadhav, has been accused of cheating her client by presenting a forged sessions court bail order for her husband in a murder case. While refusing the anticipatory bail, Justice Sarang V Kotwal said that it is a serious offense extending beyond the immediate victim and affecting the public's faith in the legal system. "Thus, no leniency could be granted to the accused," Justice Sarang V Kotwal added. HC on POCSO Act: Bombay High Court Directs State Government To Frame Guidelines for Test Identification Parades in POCSO Cases.

Advocate Cheats Client By Forging Bail Order

