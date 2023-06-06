In the wake of the devastating railway disaster in Odisha, which claimed at least 275 lives and wounded over 1000 people, officials stated on Monday that 101 remains had not yet been recognised. Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that the incident is TMC's conspiracy. "Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court", he added. Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Attacks on TMC

#OdishaTrainAccident | This incident is TMC's conspiracy. Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway… pic.twitter.com/tKXIGLvkhU — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

