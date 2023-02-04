In a tragic incident, two labourers were killed and three others sustained critical injuries while laying a pipeline on Saturday afternoon. The incident was been reported from Sunalati area under Itamati Police limits in Nayagarh. The injured have been admitted to the hospital in Nayagarh. Odisha Shocker: Rajashree Swain, Woman Cricketer Found Dead in Forest Near Cuttack, Case Registered.

Odisha Gas Pipeline Explosion:

Odisha | Two labourers died and three sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in Sunalati under Itamati Police limits, Nayagarh, today. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

