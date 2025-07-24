A rehearsal by the Tulasi Gananatya opera troupe in Jajpur, Odisha, has sparked controversy after actor Sai Satyajit Panda was caught on video handling a live python during a stage performance. The clip, showing Panda with an African ball python, went viral, drawing heavy criticism from wildlife activists. The forest department has launched an investigation, citing possible violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which bans using wild animals in performances without permission. Panda, who was summoned and questioned, claimed the snake was a non-venomous, legally kept exotic pet. He said the act was part of a scene portraying a forest ranger and insisted no harm came to the reptile. Officials stated that even exotic pets require prior clearance for public use. The probe is ongoing; no FIR has been filed yet. Python Rescue Video: Viral Clip Shows Man Fearlessly Pulling Huge Python From Canal, Earns Online Praises.

Odisha Opera Rehearsal Sparks Wildlife Probe

