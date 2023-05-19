A day after Kiren Rijiju was moved out of Law Ministry, he took charge as Minister of Earth Sciences on Friday. On opposition criticism, Rijiju said that “opposition speaking against him is not a new thing.” Kiren Rijiju said the move was the vision of the Prime Minister and not a punishment. He also refused to comment on his run-ins with the Supreme Court saying that today was not the day for politics. Kiren Rijiju Witnessed Frequent Run-Ins With Judiciary During His Term as Law Minister.

Here’s What Rijiju Said

#WATCH | "Opposition will definitely criticise me...opposition speaking against me is not a new thing...this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the govt, this is the vision of PM Modi...": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, after taking in charge of Ministry of Earth… pic.twitter.com/71tD28xx6l — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

