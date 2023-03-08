Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office on Wednesday (March 8) expressed condolences on his behalf on the passing of Indibor Deuri, a renowned social scientist and scholar. PM Narendra further acknowledged his efforts in the field of literature, culture, and education. International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Achievements of Nari Shakti, Says 'Government Will Keep Working To Further Women Empowerment'.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Indibor Deuri

Pained by the passing away of Shri Indibor Deuri Ji. He made a rich contribution to the world of literature, culture and education. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 8, 2023

