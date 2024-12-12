In a shocking incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, a Swift car travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai was launched 20-25 feet into the air after losing control. The driver, however, managed to regain control of the vehicle, avoiding a potential disaster. The dramatic incident occurred near Palghar. The car was seemingly thrown into the air, possibly due to road conditions or a sudden manoeuvre. Witnesses reported the vehicle's high trajectory, which led many to believe that a major accident was imminent. Fortunately, the driver’s quick reflexes and skilful handling helped prevent a tragic outcome. Accident Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Woman Killed As Minor Loses Control of Speeding Car, Rams Vehicle Into Her in Bisrakh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Swift Car Launches 20-25 Feet into the Air on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway

