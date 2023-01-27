Nirmal Chaubey, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s brother, died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Friday. Relatives have alleged medical negligence at the hospital. Two doctors have been suspended, ANI reported. “He felt physical discomfort and we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without doctor," Chandan, a relative, was quoted as saying. The hospital Superintendent Dr. Asim Kr Das, while speaking on the incident, said, "Patient was brought in critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered him the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors." Union Min Ashwini Choubey Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering BJP Leader's Demise.

Nirmal Choubey Dies:

Patient was brought in critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered him the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors: Dr Asim Kr Das, hospital Superintendent pic.twitter.com/oJcNcUDfxZ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

