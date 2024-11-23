Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP workers following the 2024 election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The BJP-led Mahayuti has scored a massive victory in Maharashtra while the INDIA Opposition bloc has retained Jharkhand in the Assembly polls. As the counting of votes nears its end, NDA has crossed the 230 mark in Maharashtra, with the BJP registering its best-ever poll showing in the state. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance has won 57 seats in the 81-member Assembly, bettering its 2019 score in Jharkhand. Watch live streaming of PM Modi’s address to party karyakartas below.

PM Modi Address to BJP Workers Live Streaming

