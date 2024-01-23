A video going viral on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students in Delhi today, January 23. The 1-minute 22-second video clip shows the Indian Prime Minister interacting with students at Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Later, ANI deleted the video. Earlier, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Pay Tribute to Indian Freedom Fighter on His 127th Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi Remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

#WATCH | Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan. pic.twitter.com/62klyEI0sb — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)