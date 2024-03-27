In a conversation with BJP candidate "Rajmata" Amrita Roy, PM Narendra Modi expressed his determination to ensure that the money swindled from the poor in West Bengal is returned to them through legal means, utilising assets and funds seized by the Enforcement Directorate from corrupt individuals. Emphasising BJP's commitment to eradicating corruption nationwide, Modi condemned the collusion of corrupt elements to shield each other. Expressing confidence in the electorate's support for change, the PM affirmed West Bengal's potential to vote for "Parivartan" (change) in the upcoming elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Kick Start Poll Campaign in Uttar Pradesh From Meerut on March 30.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks to BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy

In a phone call with 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy (BJP candidate from Krishanagar, West Bengal), PM Modi said that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor in West Bengal goes back to them through whatever assets and money ED has attached from the… pic.twitter.com/F0oBQMlKWJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

