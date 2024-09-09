In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a hug at Hyderabad House in Delhi today, on September 9. The gesture set a positive tone for the Crown Prince's first official visit to India. Upon landing in New Delhi a day earlier, Sheikh Khaled received a grand ceremonial welcome at the airport. The visit, focused on strengthening bilateral ties, includes discussions on key trade and investment opportunities between India and the UAE. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince India Visit: Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan Arrives in Delhi, to Meet PM Narendra Modi on September 9 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Hugs and Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

#WATCH | Delhi: Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/jiGWYnTwpB — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

