Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "My friend @Bundeskanzler, wishing you a speedy recovery from COVID-19. I pray for good health and well-being," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Olaf Scholz on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Varanasi Means Development, Cleanliness, Change and Modern Amenities Along With Faith, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Olaf Scholz

My friend @Bundeskanzler, wishing you a speedy recovery from COVID-19. I pray for good health and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)