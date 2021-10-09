Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital could face a power crisis due to coal shortage. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it." He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ssought his intervention in the matter.

Tweet By Arvind Kejriwal:

Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention. pic.twitter.com/v6Xm5aCUbm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 9, 2021

