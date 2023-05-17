Acharya Pramod on Wednesdays said that if the opposition wants to defeat PM Narendra Modi in 2024, then it has to bring forward a big face that is popular, credible and acceptable. "I think there is no leader more popular, acceptable and credible than Priyanka Gandhi," he said. He also urged the Opposition parties to declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the PM candidate. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks PM Narendra Modi and BJP, Says 'If There's Violence in Karnataka It Is Because of Your 40% Commission Government' (Watch Video).

If the Opposition Wants To Defeat PM Modi in 2024

#WATCH | If the Opposition wants to defeat PM Modi in 2024, then it has to bring forward a big face that is popular, credible and acceptable. I think there is no leader more popular, acceptable and credible than Priyanka Gandhi. I want to appeal to Opposition parties to declare… pic.twitter.com/w2OhO4EoKT — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)