Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Kohli. Amarinder Singh has face defeat in his stronghold Patiala constituency. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is heading for a landslide win in Punjab, with the ruling Congress far behind.

Punjab Breaking Captain Amarinder Singh has lost the election. AAP's Ajit Pal Kohli has defeated him. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 10, 2022

