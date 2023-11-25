Punjab: Golden Temple Express Avoids Collision with Truck After Drunk Driver Abandons Vehicle on Railway Track in Ludhiana (Watch Video)

A potentially disastrous incident was narrowly avoided in Ludhiana, Punjab, after a drunk truck driver left his vehicle on the railway track near Ludhiana Railway Station and fled the scene on November 24. En route to the station, the Golden Temple Express was halted when the driver applied emergency brakes upon spotting the truck on the tracks. The intoxicated driver had driven the truck onto the railway track near the Sherpur flyover, leaving it stranded between the tracks. Railway Police promptly removed the truck and cleared the railway track, preventing a major mishap. Punjab: Nihang Sikhs Open Fire at Police Personnel Near Gurudwara in Kapurthala, Violent Clash Erupts (Watch Video).

Drunk Driver Abandons Truck on Railway Tracks

Late night in #Ludhiana, a drunk truck driver drove the truck on the railway track for about 1 KM and later fled from the spot, leaving the truck behind. Taking cognizance of the matter, Railway Police removed the truck from the track and cleared the entire railway track. pic.twitter.com/HCLYKi6OiT — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 25, 2023

