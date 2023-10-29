In a horrifying incident, a youth performing dangerous stunts at a fair was mowed down by the tractor he was driving. A video of the accident surfaced on social media, depicting a young man performing stunts on a tractor while raising its front wheels off the ground. The man can be seen getting down from the tractor while it is still running and off the ground. Unfortunately, the tractor became uncontrollable in the next moment, and as the driver tried to regain control of it, he could be seen getting mowed down by the heavy vehicle in the clip, leading to his death. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sukhmandeep Singh. The incident reportedly took place at the Chhinj fair in Sarachur village of Batala, Punjab.

Youth Mowed Down by Tractor in Punjab

The Punjab Government should impose a ban on such activities at events. A young man, Sukhmanjeet Singh, aged 29, lost his life while performing stunts on a tractor. He raised the front wheels, pressed the rear tires into the soil, and got down from the tractor while it was… pic.twitter.com/w8DVAN1b3u — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)