A video shared by news agency ANI shows drone visuals of the 5-day International Sand Art Festival which began in the Odidha's Puri district on Sunday, December 1. Several sand artists were seen displaying their artworks at Chandrabhaga Beach in Puri. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 14th International Sand Art Festival at Chandrabhaga Beach on Sunday. The event celebrates art, culture, and creativity, thereby drawing artists and visitors to the scenic coastline.

5-day International Sand Art Festival Begins in Puri

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Drone visuals from the 5-day International Sand Art Festival which began in the Puri district on Sunday Several sand artists displayed their artworks at Chandrabhaga Beach. (01.12) pic.twitter.com/DeU3epJ990 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

