Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia faced a bee attack on Saturday during an event at Chandpatha Lake in Madhav National Park, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at 3:30 PM when Scindia was about to inaugurate a weed harvester machine. His security personnel quickly formed a protective cordon and used handkerchiefs and towels to shield him. Videos of the rescue went viral on social media. Some attendees, including police official Kripal Singh, sustained injuries in the attack, believed to have been caused by drones disturbing the bees. Scindia was accompanied by Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Shivpuri MLA Devendra Jain. Due to the incident, Scindia left the venue without inaugurating the machine. Bee Attack in Tripura: Nearly 15 Voters Injured As Swarm of Bees Attacks Electorate During Polling in Khowai District.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Evacuated After Bee Attack

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)