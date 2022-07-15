In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, 1st-year MA History students of Periyar University in Salem were asked in the exam, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with 4 options mentioning different castes. This has led to a controversy. After the news broke out, R Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University said that the question papers are not prepared by them. "Other University & college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam," he said. Jagannathan also said that they will investigate the matter and consider reexamination.

Check tweet:

Question papers are not prepared by us. Other University & college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam. We will investigate this & consider reexamination: R Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)