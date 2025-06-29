A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where two decomposed bodies were found near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. According to the news agency IANS, the decomposed bodies were of a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy. It is also learnt that a Pakistani SIM and ID card were recovered, thereby raising suspicion. "Security agencies have launched a multi-angle investigation into possible love affair or conspiracy," Jaisalmer Police said. Rajasthan Shocker: Retired BSF Soldier Shoots His Brother-in-Law to Death, Dies by Suicide Over Marital Dispute in Nagaur District.

