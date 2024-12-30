In a bizarre incident in Rajasthan, a paid of oxen were seen pulling an electric car belonging to Anil Singh Medtia after the vehicle broke down in Kuchaman City. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, two oxen can be seen pulling the electric car of Anil Singh Medtia, Leader of the Opposition in the Kuchaman Municipal Council, after his vehicle broke down. It is also learned that Medtia purchased the car in 2023 but faced constant issues since then. Rajasthan: Youth Paraded in Market, Thrashed by Cops For Teasing School-Going Girls; Viral Video Surfaces/

Pair of Oxen Pull Electric Car in Didwana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)