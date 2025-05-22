A woman has made grave allegations of rape, sexual, mental, and physical abuse against Omar Rashid, a journalist associated with The Wire. In a detailed and viral Instagram post, she accused Rashid of prolonged abuse, claiming he used his influence in Delhi’s liberal media circles to manipulate her into a relationship marked by repeated violent assaults and humiliation. She described being beaten, raped, and coerced into unprotected sex, leading to multiple medical issues including STIs and abortions. The woman also accused Rashid of emotional torture and destruction of her personal belongings. Calling him a “rapist masquerading as a progressive,” the woman demanded accountability. Despite his forceful imposition of religious identity, she requested the matter not be communalised. The Wire acknowledged the allegations, stating that Rashid, an independent contributor, will be subject to an internal inquiry per legal protocols. Bijnor Shocker: 6 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Fiancé in UP, Accused Film Act and Circulate Video on Social Media; 3 Arrested.

Woman Accuses Omar Rashid of Rape, Torture

पत्रकार: The Wire का उमर राशिद (The Hindu और Outlook में भी काम कर चुका है) पीड़िता का आरोप: 'प्रगतिशील पत्रकारिता' की आड़ में महिलाओं को फँसाकर यौन हिंसा करना उसका धंधा है पीड़िता ने खुलासा किया है कि ये उसका पैटर्न है, जिसके तहत वो कई महिलाओं को अपना शिकार बना चुका है।… pic.twitter.com/Ay0C89HLRR — Anupam K. Singh (@anupamnawada) May 22, 2025

The Wire Launches Probe

The Wire's statement on the grave allegations against one of our contributors, Mr. Omar Rashid: pic.twitter.com/eeZZWkntp8 — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 21, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)