In a shocking incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, three children were mercilessly beaten and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. The disturbing video, which went viral on December 6, shows a man beating the children with a slipper and coerced into chanting religious slogans after being accused of attempting to smoke. The incident occurred near Amrit Sagar Lake at an under-construction amusement park, sparking tension in the area. The attackers, one of whom recorded the incident, were heard forcing the children to chant religious slogans in response to their alleged wrongdoing. Following public outrage and protests, the MP police registered an FIR and arrested two teenagers involved in the incident. Train Derailment in Ratlam: 2 Bogies of Goods Train Derail on Delhi-Mumbai Route in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

3 Children Beaten, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ratlam (Viewer Discretion Required)

In Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, at the Deendayal Nagar police station, a man was seen mercilessly beating Muslim children and forcing them to chant "Jai Shree Ram" slogans. pic.twitter.com/3zBDngY7lE — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) December 6, 2024

Children Beaten and Forced to Chant Religious Slogans in Ratlam (Viewer Discretion Required)

In India see in this video how much hatred against Muslims has entered their hearts. This incident is from MP, Ratlam where these small terrorists are beating 3 Muslim children and forcing them to raise JSR slogans. pic.twitter.com/ph8cqnB0bq — Al Faris Emirati (@Sheikhalfaris) December 5, 2024

MP Cops Take Action After Video Goes Viral

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: On Ratlam's viral video, Additional SP Rakesh Khaka says, "... A certain community presented a video and said that one person was hitting 3 children. An FIR has been registered at Manek Chowk Police Station. The accused are being searched for. They would… pic.twitter.com/WpyXXHsEJJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 7, 2024

