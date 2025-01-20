The Sealdah court in West Bengal has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for his involvement in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The verdict, delivered after thorough proceedings, also imposed a fine of INR 50,000 on the convict. Earlier today, Sanjay's defence lawyer argued that even in the rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation and rehabilitation. He emphasized that the court should provide clear evidence and justification for why the accused is beyond rehabilitation, advocating for his permanent removal from society. On the other hand, the victim's family lawyer has firmly requested the death sentence. RG Kar Rape Murder Case Verdict Update: CBI Lawyer Seeks Death Sentence, Sanjay Roy's Lawyer Argues for Reformation; Final Judgment at 2:45 PM Today.

RG Kar Murder Case Final Verdict

West Bengal's Sealdah court pronounces life imprisonment to convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/pPa43LPuKY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

