The much-awaited judgement in the RG-Kar rape-murder case is set to be delivered today at 2:45 PM. The case has drawn significant attention due to its brutal nature and the differing opinions on the appropriate punishment for the accused, Sanjay. Sanjay's lawyer has argued that even in cases deemed "rarest of rare," there should be a chance for reformation. He emphasized that the court must provide clear justification as to why the convict cannot be rehabilitated. Furthermore, the lawyer highlighted that the public prosecutor is responsible for presenting evidence to demonstrate why the accused should not be given an opportunity for reformation, advocating for the complete elimination of the convict from society. On the other hand, the victim's family's lawyer has strongly voiced their demand for the death sentence as the maximum punishment for the accused, underscoring the severity of the crime and the lasting trauma it has caused to the victim's loved ones. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Kolkata Court To Pronounce Quantum of Punishment for Main Accused Sanjay Roy Today.

