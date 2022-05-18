At least 12 labourers were killed and 20 injured after a wall of a salt factory in Morbi's Halvad GIDC collapsed on Thursday. PMO announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Gujarat: 12 Killed in Wall Collapse at Factory in Halwad GIDC in Morbi.

