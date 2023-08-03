A volatile situation unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after an incident where drunk individuals reportedly urinated on the walls of an RSS office. As RSS office bearers raised objections, the situation escalated into an attack involving illegal weapons. The criminals also vandalised the RSS Shahjahanpur office, by hurling stones and leaving around 40 individuals injured. Notably, three individuals, including the prime accused, Shashank Gupta, have been arrested in connection with the incident while investigations continue for others involved. RSS March in Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court Allows Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh To Carry 'Route March', Rejects State Government's Appeal Against Madras High Court's Decision.

RSS Office Attack in UP

Ps सदर बाजार क्षेत्रांतर्गत शहीद उद्यान के सामने व्यक्ति द्वारा RSS कार्यालय की दीवार पर पेशाब करने तथा मना करने पर व्यक्ति व उसके साथियों द्वारा मारपीट व गाली-गलौज आदि करने की घटना में 03 अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के सम्बन्ध मे श्री अशोक कुमार मीणा, SP #shahjahanpurpol की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/dvtMgLhdpt — SHAHJAHANPUR POLICE (@shahjahanpurpol) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)