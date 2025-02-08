A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a youth risking his life to make a reel for social media in Uttar Pradesh. The video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The viral clip shows a youth performing a life-threatening stunt as he climbs a 30-foot-high highway hoarding on NH-344 in Saharanpur to record a reel. In the viral video, the youngster's friends are also seen standing below the hoarding as they cheer and dance to a viral song and keep recording the video. Responding to the viral video, the Saharanpur police said that they had directed the concerned person to take necessary action. Saharanpur Car Stunt Video: Youths Sit on Moving Car’s Roof for Reel In Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Youth Climbs Hoarding in Saharanpur

Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतू निर्देशित किया गया है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) February 5, 2025

