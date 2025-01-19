Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, was presented in Mumbai’s Bandra Court on Sunday. The court granted him five-day police custody to facilitate further investigation. Details of the incident and Shehzad’s alleged involvement remain under scrutiny as police gather more evidence. Vijay Das, Who Attacked Saif Ali Khan, Received 'Best Employee' Award While Working at Hotel, Used Multiple Names Including Mohammed Iliyas and Bijoy Das .

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was produced in Bandra Holiday Court in Mumbai. The Court has granted his 5-day police custody. pic.twitter.com/fshe7cqH4X — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)