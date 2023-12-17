After a 30 year old woman accused JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal of raping her and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, the business tycoon has rejected and denied the allegations. A statement issued on Sunday on Sajjan Jindal’s personal capacity said, “Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family.” Sajjan Jindal Booked in Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai Doctor Levels Rape Allegations Against JINDAL Group Head.

Sajjan Jindal Denies Rape Charge

Sajjan Jindal issues statement in his personal capacity. ‘Deny these false and baseless allegations, committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, will refrain from commenting further at this stage’ Alert: Mumbai Police… pic.twitter.com/5aPG7Cj8BH — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 17, 2023

