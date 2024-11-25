Sambhal District Magistrate has issued an order banning outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives from entering the district without prior authorisation following violence during a mosque survey. The order, effective from November 25, enforces penalties for violations under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code. The move comes after clashes erupted on November 24 during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to stone-pelting and violence. Three people were killed, and around two dozen, including law enforcement officers, were injured in the incident. Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours as authorities enforce the ban. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: 20 Detained, Internet Suspended After Violence During Mosque Survey in Uttar Pradesh.

Sambhal DM Imposes Strict Entry Ban

Sambhal District Magistrate issues a notification prohibiting any outsider, social organization or public representative from entering Sambhal without the orders of the authorities. pic.twitter.com/dIUzoxszhw — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

