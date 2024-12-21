The Supreme Court recently said that prolonged separation, coupled with an inability to reconcile, can be a relevant factor in deciding matrimonial disputes when a marriage has become a mere legal formality dovid of mutual trust and companionship. "Marriage is a relationship built on mutual trust, companionship, and shared experiences. When these essential elements are missing for an extended period, the marital bond becomes a mere legal formality devoid of any substance," the bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna B Varale said. The top court observed while dismissing an appeal filed by a woman who challenged a High Court's judgment granting a decree of divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Mother of Late Bengaluru Techie Moves Supreme Court for Custody of 4-Year-Old Grandson.

Marriage Is a Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Says SC

Marriage Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship; When These Missing, Marital Bond Becomes Mere Legal Formality : Supreme Court |https://t.co/kOyes6Z8Lc — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 21, 2024

