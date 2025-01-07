A young man was recently arrested in Uttar Pradesh for taking pictures of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya using a camera fitted inside his glasses. It is reported that the young man was identified as Jaikumar, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat. Police and intelligence agencies are interrogating him. It is learned that Jaikumar was clicking photos inside the temple using a camera allegedly hidden in his glasses. After being caught, Jaikumar was taken for interrogation as police began investigating the matter. However, it is reported that the man was wearing Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses. A USP of the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses is that it features Meta AI and has an inbuilt camera and mic. ‘Ram Temple Project’ of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmaboomi Mandir Awarded Prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ by British Safety Council.

Man Caught Taking Pictures of Ram Mandir with Camera Inside Glasses

राम मंदिर अयोध्या में चश्मे के अंदर फिट कैमरे से अंदर की तस्वीरें लेता युवक पकड़ा !! ये युवक गुजरात के वडोदरा का जयकुमार है। पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियां पूछताछ कर रही हैं। राम मंदिर परिसर में मोबाइल ले जाना और तस्वीरें खींचना प्रतिबंधित है। pic.twitter.com/dG94oyIAW1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 7, 2025

Man Caught with Hidden Camera in His Glasses

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर की सुरक्षा में चूक का मामला सामने आया है. यहां एक व्यक्ति अपने चश्मे में हिडन कैमरा लगाकर आया था और मंदिर के अंदर की फोटो खींच रहा था. पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसे फोटो खींचते हुए पकड़ लिया. अब खुफिया एजेंसी उससे पूछताछ कर रही है. वहीं सुरक्षा अधिकारियों ने इस मामले… pic.twitter.com/2MTYPSmPfo — ABP News (@ABPNews) January 7, 2025

