Near the Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally would take place on Friday, a sizable throng started to assemble. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is anticipated to address the rally. In honour of the 13 individuals who were killed in Kolkata in 1993 while participating in a protest movement organised by the West Bengal Youth Congress, the Trinamool Congress is commemorating "Shahid Diwas" today. Rabindra Jayanti 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sings Song on Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata (Watch Video).

TMC Observes Martyrs' Day in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal | A large crowd begins gathering near Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata where a rally of the TMC will be held today. CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to speak at the rally. Trinamool Congress is observing its annual 'Shahid Diwas' today in remembrance of 13 people… pic.twitter.com/NvE1kryLCo — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

