Mumbai, April 9: In a shocking incident, a large number of agitating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) stormed the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and pelted stones and shoes on Friday. After the incident, politicians from across parties took to social media to condemn the attack on the NCP leader. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the attack on Sharad Pawar's residence is highly reprehensible, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack and welcomed Thackeray's decision to take stern action against the offenders.

Here's how politicians reacted

Uddhav Thackeray warns offenders

ज्येष्ठ नेते, खासदार शरद पवार यांच्या घरावर झालेल्या हल्ल्याची घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय असून या प्रकारास जबाबदार असणाऱ्यांवर तसेच हल्लेखोरांवर कडक कारवाई करण्याच्या सूचना मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी पोलिस अधिकाऱ्यांना दिल्या आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 8, 2022

Mamata Banerjee condemns the attack

I condemn the attack on the residence of one of India’s senior most public figures, Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks and welcome the statement of @CMOMaharashtra for stern action against the offenders. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 9, 2022

Priyanka Chaturvedi says attack is shameful and condemnable

Today’s attack under the garb of protest outside senior leader Shri Sharad Pawar ji’s house is shameful and condemnable. Such violent protests should be dealt with strongly& culprits apprehended immediately. pic.twitter.com/kaVeIsyUKB — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 8, 2022

AAP Mumbai said that the incident is unfortunate

