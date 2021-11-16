Displaying presence of mind, pointsman working at Kalyan Railway station, Shivji Singh, saves life of a passenger, who was trying to borad a moving train on Sunday. The CCTV footage of the incident is shared by the Central Railway. In the video, it could be seen that the passenger got stuck between the train and the platform. Singh immeidately came to his rescue.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

कल्याण स्टेशन के पाइंटसमैन ने बचाई एक यात्री की जान। दिनांक 14.11.2021 कल्याण स्टेशन पर 02321अप 11.54 बजे जैसे ही रवाना हुई, पाइंटसमैन श्री शिवजी सिंह ने एक यात्री को प्लेटफॉर्म एवं ट्रेन के बीच गिरते हुए देखा। पाइंटसमैन ने तुरंत उसकी मदद की और जान बचाई। @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8gckQpxcaU — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)