A case of theft has come to light from Tamil Nadu, where copper wires were stolen in Sivagangai. According to news agency IANS, copper wires worth INR 1.5 lakh were stolen from the gopuram of Surakudi Shiva Temple near Karaikudi. The incident led to a stir in the area. It is reported that the theft occurred amid preparations for the temple's upcoming Kumbhabhishekham. AIADMK Member Holds Congress Responsible for Introducing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, Attacks DMK.

Copper Wires Stolen from Gopuram of Surakudi Shiva Temple

