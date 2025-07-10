The Supreme Court has permitted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to proceed with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Observing the matter prima facie, the court stated that in the interest of justice, the ECI should consider accepting additional documents like Aadhaar, Ration Card, and Voter ID during the revision process. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 28 and directed the Election Commission to file its affidavit within a week in response to pending petitions. Bihar Voter List Revision Hearing: Supreme Court Says ECI’s Decision to Revise Electoral Rolls Raises Issue Which ‘Goes at the Very Roots of Democracy’.

Supreme Court Allows Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar to Continue

Supreme Court posts for hearing on July 28 the pleas challenging ECI’s move to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and asks the poll panel to file its affidavit within one week. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

