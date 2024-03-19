The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19 directed the the Election Commission of India to officially recognize the 'Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Chandra Pawar' faction. Furthermore, the apex court instructed EC to acknowledge 'man blowing turha' symbol for Sharad Pawar faction for both Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and State Assembly polls. The court also stated that the symbol assigned to Pawar senior should not be allocated to any other party or candidate. Additionally, Supreme Court directed the Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi, and Marathi, stating that the "clock" symbol allotted to them is subject to the pending case challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to recognize Ajit Pawar's group as the "real NCP". NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court Bars Ajit Pawar From Using Uncle Sharad Pawar's Name, Iconic ‘Clock’ Symbol.

SC on NCP Row:

NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court asks Election Commission of India to recognise the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP - 'Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Chandra Pawar' name and 'man blowing turha' symbol for Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. Supreme Court asks the Election… pic.twitter.com/s95d5RTeZ2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)