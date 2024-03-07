Supreme Court on Thursday said that every citizen has the right to extend good wishes to citizens of other countries on their Independence Days, adding that there is nothing wrong with it. A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan held that every citizen has the fundamental right to free speech under Article 19 of the Constitution to extend good wishes to citizens of other countries on their respective independence days, and the same cannot attract any penal offence. Upholding the above observation, the Supreme Court quashed a hate speech case under Section 153A of the India Penal Code (IPC) against a college professor booked by the Maharashtra Police for putting up a WhatsApp status criticising abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and wishing Independence Day to Pakistan. SC on Contempt Case: Supreme Court Extends Custody of Man Facing Contempt Case After He Tells Court That He Won't File Reply Unless Mobile Phone Is Given.

'Nothing Wrong With Wishing Foreign Nations on Their Independence Days'

