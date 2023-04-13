The Supreme Court has set aside a Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe into the attack on the convoy of MoS (Home) Nisith Pramanik in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has asked the High Court to take a fresh look into the case and decide if the case needs a CBI probe. West Bengal: Convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home and Youth Affairs, Attacked by 'TMC Goons' in Coochbehar (Watch Video).

Supreme Court On Nitish Pramanik Case

#SupremeCourt asks Calcutta HC to take a fresh look into the case and decide if West Bengal police should continue the probe or the case be transferred to CBI @SuvenduWB @NisithPramanik @AITCofficial — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 13, 2023

