An incident of food poisoning has come to light from Suryapet, Telangana, where five female students from the Girinagar Tribal Girls Hostel in Suryapet district headquarters fell ill. Soon after they fell ill, the five students were admitted to a private hospital. After the incident came to light, RDO Venumadhav and Deputy DMHO Chandrasekhar visited the hospital and inquired about the student's health condition. Officials said that the condition of the girls is stable. They also said that the illness was caused by the consumption of adulterated snacks brought from outside. Suryapet Road Accident: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Collides With Another Vehicle in Telangana (Watch Videos).

Students from Girinagar Tribal Girls Hostel Fall Ill

