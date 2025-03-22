A suspected drone of unknown origin was discovered at the AIIMS Vijaypur campus, prompting an immediate security alert. Authorities swiftly responded, notifying security agencies, which have since launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Following the discovery, security measures in and around the medical institute have been heightened to ensure public safety. Officials are examining the drone's origin and purpose, while additional personnel have been deployed to monitor the area closely. Punjab: BSF, Police Recover 1 Drone, 2 Packs of Suspected Heroin From Tarn Taran Border.

Suspected Drone Found

Jammu: A suspected drone of unknown origin was found at the AIIMS Vijaypur campus. Security agencies were immediately alerted and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities have heightened security measures to ensure safety in and around the premises pic.twitter.com/UMJ56NQu2r — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)