Tata Group of Companies on Friday has urged people not to click or forward to others any links of promotional activities. It says Tata Group or its companies are not responsible for the promotional activity that was rounds on social media. Tata on Twitter, said the link with a message that 'Tata Groups 150th Anniversary Celebration, Click on the link to participate in the event to win a car' is being shared on social media.

#FakeNotSafe Tata Group or its companies are not responsible for this promotional activity. Please do not click on the link and/or forward it to others. Know more here: https://t.co/jJNfybI9ww pic.twitter.com/AA38T0oqHn — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 1, 2021

