Mumbai's most awaited Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 and the traffic police issued an advisory for the same which stated that there will be no vehicular movement from 3:00 am to 1:15 pm on some routes. The Mumbai traffic police have made alternate arrangements for the commuters so that they don’t face a problem due to the 18th edition of the Marathon. Parking of vehicles has also been prohibited on some roads including Hajarimal Somani road and Mahapalika road during the above mentioned time. Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Two Special Trains to Run on Western Line on 15 January, Check Details Here

Traffic Arrangements During Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023:

