Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday backed Centre's Agnipath Scheme for Youths. Amid protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, N Chandrasekaran said that "apart from opportunity for youth to serve in defence forces, the scheme will also make available very disciplined and trained workforce for industry, including Tata group."

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran backs Agnipath scheme, says apart from opportunity for youth to serve defence forces, it will also make available very disciplined and trained workforce for industry, including Tata group — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2022

