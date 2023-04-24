Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar. Speaking at the gathering, K Chandrashekhar Rao took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. "Hundreds of farmers are committing suicide in the country everyday but the PM, state leaders aren't bothered, they're bringing & showing us Cheetahs from Africa, Namibia," he said. KCR's attack comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah took a dog at the Telangana CM and said, "No matter what CM KCR does, he can't keep people of Telangana away from PM Modi". Sankalp Sabha in Chevella: Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Telangana CM, Says 'KCR Can't Keep People of Telangana Away From PM Modi' (Watch Video).

They're Bringing and Showing Us Cheetahs From Africa, Namibia

#WATCH | Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Hundreds of farmers are committing suicide in the country everyday but the PM, state leaders aren't bothered, they're bringing & showing us Cheetahs from Africa, Namibia: Telangana CM & BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao pic.twitter.com/7BNJpTDI7L — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

