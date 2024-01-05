Congress government in Telangana allocated 100 acres of land in Budvel and Rajendranagar for the construction of new High Court complex in the region. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to make necessary arrangements to lay the foundation for construction of the new High Court complex. The decision was taken after advocates brought to the CM's notice urgent need to construct a new High Court complex for Telangana state as the existing one was in a dilapidated condition. The old High Court complex likely to be renovated to accommodate the city civil court or other courts. Telangana High Court Says Married Army Officer Entitled to Accommodation but Spouse Cannot Claim Right To Retain Allotted Premise.

Telangana Government Allocates Land for New High Court Complex:

